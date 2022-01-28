BJ’s Wholesale Club is now officially open in Delta Township bringing 100+ jobs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Friday, Jan. 28, membership warehouse, “BJ’s Wholesale Club” will be opening up its first location in the Mid-Michigan area, Delta Township, and the fourth in the state.

This new membership warehouse opens at 9 a.m. and is located off of West Saginaw near I-96 by the Market Place in Delta Township.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint in Michigan, with the opening our new club in Lansing. We’re looking forward to bringing BJ’s outstanding offerings to Lansing and the surrounding community. We can’t wait for our doors to open on Friday and serve our members and community in this new year.” Nick Salowich, Club Manager of BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lansing

Once the warehouse opens, it will be added to the list of major retailers within a new Delta Township shopping center and officials with the retailer say it already has 8,000 members signed up.

The new major retailer not only is bringing over 100 jobs to the area but also says it’s providing prices that will help you save on home essentials and gas.

BJ’s Wholesale memberships begin at $55 and members can choose from a variety of shopping options such as curbside pickup, pick up in-club, same-day delivery, delivery from BJs.com, and shopping in-club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club has a similar style to a Costco or Sam’s Club, but Communications Manager, Kyle Byrnes says there are other aspects they have to offer.

“One of our key differentiators is that our members are allowed to stack coupons,” Byrnes said. “What does that mean, well they can take BJ’s coupons and stack manufacturers’ coupons.”

Officials with the retailer say it offers a vast variety of fresh foods, produce, household essentials, electronics, and a selection of local products.

“People who look to us who come in, as I mention they’re very price aware. And when they come in and look at prices here, they can understand that for example on groceries, you can save up to 25% off on grocery store prices everyday. In conjunction of being a wholesaler, we also compete with supermarkets.” Communications Manager, Kyle Byrnes

Along with the new membership warehouse comes a gas station that strives to offer members everyday low fuel prices, along with a points program for additional discounts.

To build a relationship with the community, the retailer is also collaborating with the Greater Lansing Food Bank and will be donating unsold perishable foods every week beginning Friday, Jan. 28.