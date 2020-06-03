Black Lives Matter Lansing hosting online call to action with community leaders

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Thousands of people, including Lansing community leaders are set to meet online for a call to action event hosted by Black Lives Matter Lansing.

“There’s power in unity, there’s power in numbers and obviously you get a better decision when you have a diverse group of speaking into that right,” Sean Holland. He’s the One Love Global Director of Transformational Leadership

Holland said Wednesday’s event was organized for people to learn about racial injustices and come up with ways to move forward and ignite change.

“We also want to provide on-ramps for our community members, those who want to get involved,” said Holland. “We have so many people that are asking what can I do, what can we do?”

Organizers said this is a time to come together with shared struggles for survival in hopes of creating a thriving community for future generations.

“My father had a conversation with me, that my grandfather had a with him,” Holland said. “This goes all the way back over 400 years we’ve been trying to have these conversations and make these changes.”

Over the last few days, people have to come to Lansing and East Lansing to protest police brutality following a fatal arrest in Minneapolis.

Wednesday’s event is being live-streamed on Facebook and more than 2,000 people said they would attend while more than 5,000 people said they were interested.

This call to action webinar will include Black Lives Matter Lansing, the Lansing NAACP chapter, and other leaders from the Lansing community.

“Our current condition doesn’t speak to the work done in the past, it’s been amazing,” Holland said.

“So many people have given their lives and put in sweat and tears, but it does speak to the strength that these corroborating systems that continue to hold people down and keep people on the outer bends of resources,” he said.

The event is being live-streamed on the Black Lives Matter Lansing Facebook page.