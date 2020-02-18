Black students to host forum at MSU following racist remarks

The Black Students’ Alliance at Michigan State University plans to host a forum on Tuesday, one day after anonymous racist remarks tarnished a question and answer session with the school’s president.

The student government hosted an event called “Ask President Stanley” on Monday night. Questions were submitted online for Samuel Stanley to answer. Participants could also see the questions so they could “like” certain queries and make them more likely to be asked.

One of the questions/comments said that “most questions being asked by black students to president Stanley are dumb as hell and unproductive” while another said “Negros is freedom of speech. Nobody uses nooses no more that’s why we have our officers”.

Today @ASMSU held a Q and A with MSU President Stanley and students. This was the response students had to black students questions 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hm6YylG5z9 — R1CH (@Rwin__) February 18, 2020

The student government released a statement Tuesday morning saying the moderator wasn’t able to see the racist comments in real time. It also said the issue was addressed at the end of the forum and should have been discussed earlier.

The student body president said he’s also asking police to investigate and find out who made the comments.

The Black Students’ Alliance is planning a forum at Brody Hall on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

