BLACKMAN-LEONI, Mich. (WLNS) — The Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in turning in a failed armed robbery suspect.

According to officials, around 9:57 p.m. on Sunday a man entered the Lightning Quick gas station with a firearm and demanded money from staff.

Upon not being given any money, the suspect then fired a shot into the ceiling.

After ongoing but unsuccessful demands, the thief left the area without having stolen any money.

Officials used a K9 to try and track the man, but no leads have turned up.

Law enforcement believe that the man left in an unknown car that was parked nearby.

The man was described as white with a bandana over his face, wearing a brown hooded jacket.

If you or anyone that you know has information regarding the attempted armed robber, please call Detective Wheeler at 517-788-4223.

At the time of the robbery, no customers were in the store. No one was injured during the attempted robbery.