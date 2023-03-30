JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A building that was under construction for a new Blackman Township business caught fire on Thursday.

According to the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety, the fire occurred around 1:44 p.m. at the 1600 block of West Ganson Street.

Three people were working on the building at the time of the fire. The three were unaware of what was going on until an individual outside the building yelled to warn them.

No one was injured during the fire.

The building’s roof collapsed while firefighters were there, forcing crews to use aerial water streams to put out the rest of the fire.

While the incident is still being investigated, officials suspect that the fire started in the northeast corner at the back of the building, where a furnace was located.

The building was going to house Leaf and Barrel, which was scheduled to open in the summer.