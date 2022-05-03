EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Activists with Black Lives Matter Lansing gathered with the family of a man who was shot by East Lansing police last week.

The group demanded the man’s release from the Ingham County Jail.

The man was shot on April 25 at the Meijer on Lake Lansing Rd.

BLM Lansing members are calling for the release of body camera footage, additionally calling for officers involved to be fired.

“I think it is a sign that they are not willing to be transparent with this community around this incident when there were clear violations of policy and police procedures, it’s vagrant, it’s blatant, the injustice that DeAnthony has suffered,” said Sean Holland, the co-leader for Black Lives Matter Lansing.

The demonstration comes five days after the East Lansing Police Oversight Commission voted to give East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson between three and seven days to release footage from the shooting.

Johnson has two days left to release the footage.