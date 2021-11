High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand. (Source: MGN Online)

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) — DeWitt Township’s City Hall and the police department are without power today in DeWitt Township.

A Facebook post from the City Government of DeWitt, Michigan’s page says that the outages may have been caused by a fallen tree and blown transformer at the local Cemetery.

Due to the outages, the City Hall will be closing early.

Power restoration time estimate is 7:00 p.m. If there is an emergency, it’s advised to call 911.

“We will be back Monday at 8am,” the post said.