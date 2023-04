EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Fire crews are responding to a power outrage in Delta Township that occurred Tuesday morning.

The outage took place around 11 a.m. when a transformer blew.

An outage map said that approximately 353 customers have been affected by the outage.

An outage map shows the area impacted by the blown transformer.

Smoke subsequently filled American Freight at the 800 block of Waverly Road.

The outage is still in effect as of 1:21 p.m. Tuesday.