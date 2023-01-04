EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The world-famous Blue Man Group is coming to East Lansing later this month.

The group will be in town from Friday Jan. 20 to Sunday, Jan. 22 for a total of five shows.

The Blue Man Group is known for drumming acts, ‘colorful moments of creativity,’ and of course, the iconic characters painted blue from head to toe.

“Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds.” the Wharton Center said in a release.

Since first debuting in 1991, the group has made appearances on numerous hit shows like Dancing with the Stars, The Tonight Show, Arrested Development, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and more.

Tickets are $39 for adults and $19 for students or children.

Here is a full breakdown of the shows.

Friday, January 20 – Sunday, January 22, 2023