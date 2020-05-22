Board of State Canvassers nixes an attempt to recall the governor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — From the boardroom to the courtroom, Governor Gretchen Whitmer faces more challenges. Someone tried to recall the governor and some other groups sued her.

The Board of State Canvassers met Friday afternoon remotely. Chad Baase submitted the recall petitions against governor Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel but after consideration the board shot those efforts down.

The board has an equal number of democrats and republicans. They said the reasons for both recall petitions against the governor and the attorney general were not clear or factual.

The governor is also facing another lawsuit that was filed on behalf of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan and a private landscaping company.

“It sets a really bad precedent when the governor gets to pick what the rules are, what the penalties are, and who’s inforcing them it’s a lot different from what we have seen from anything else that has come out of the governor’s office,” said State Director for ABC Michigan Jeff Wiggins.

The lawsuit claims the governor’s strict workplace safety measures are unconstitutional and the governor has claimed increased penalties for violation of executive orders.

“A misdemeanor would be $500 and I think the maximum is $500 and 90 days in jail, whereas now with MIOSHA enforcing it and these new penalties in place it could be a $7000 fine and up to 3 years in jail,” Wiggins said.