Board of Water and Lighting flushing water mains

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Beginning today, the Board of Water and Lighting in Lansing, Jackson, and Charlotte is flushing water mains through the entire service territory. The flushing will continue through Friday, Oct. 1.

Customers may experience fluctuations in water pressure and clarity during flushing.

Customers are advised to run the cold water tap until the water runs clear. Water will clear and pressure will return to normal shortly after each day’s flushing.

If you have questions or concerns, you can call (517)-702-6490.