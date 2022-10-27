LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A man was found unresponsive Wednesday afternoon by Lansing Township Police.

Employees with Consumers Energy were working around 2:40 p.m. and called 911 after they saw a body on the ground that was not moving.

The man was face down at the former PNC branch at the 3800 block of W. Saginaw St.

The man was identified as 55-year-old Michael Wiseman of Lansing.

Lansing Township Police, Lansing Township Fire Department Paramedics and the Ingham County Medical Examiner Investigator determined that Wiseman had been dead for an undetermined amount of time.

The official time of death was 2:50 p.m.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the official cause of Wiseman’s death.

Police said that foul play is not suspected.

If you or anyone you know has any information regarding this incident, please call Detective Randy Volosky at 517-999-0291, or via email at voloskyr@lansingtownship.org.