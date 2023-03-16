LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A body was found in a driveway outside a home on the 200 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing, Thursday morning.

Lansing Police tell 6 News officers were called to the area around 6:20 a.m. and when they arrived they found a 62-year-old man dead.

There were no obvious signs of trauma and police said they are still trying to figure out how he died.

At this time that is the only information LPD is sharing.

6 News was outside the home, which is near the old Lansing Eastern High School, and there were multiple police officers in the area.