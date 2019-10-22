Boiling water advisory issued for Livingston County

LIVINGSTON County– Livingston County officials are advising residents to boil tap water before using it.

Boiling water before brushing teeth, washing dishes, making ice, drinking and preparing food is recommended.

The advisory applies to Saxony, Wilmor and Meadows Subdivisions located north of Lee Road between Rickett Road east to Whitmore Lake Road.

The county states the following series of events occurred and thus led to the boiling water recommendation.

At about 8:00 am on October 21, 2019 the water system lost pressure due to repairs to 4 – 5 water main valves, replacement of one fire hydrant and a small corporation stop leak. The water will be turned back on the evening of the 21st and again the water will be turned off Tuesday October 22, 2019 for replacement of valves not accomplished on Monday. Finish up work will happen on Wednesday the 23rd but at this time it is not anticipated that the water will have to be shut down.

When water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter your water. Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. But these symptoms are not just caused by microbes in drinking water.

To view a map of the advisory area, click here.