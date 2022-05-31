JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A suspect has been apprehended after a bomb threat at Northwest Kidder Middle School in Jackson on Tuesday.

Northwest Community Schools said that the bomb threat was received over the phone and the call came from within the building.

The middle school was evacuated and the high school, preschool, childcare and central office were placed on an external lockdown.

Blackman Township police were there almost immediately investigating the incident, the district said.

“At this time, the situation at Northwest Middle School has been resolved. Law enforcement has

searched the building and determined that there is no threat to staff and students,” the district said.

All after school activities will go an as planned, the district said.