Two people injured in Ionia County crash.

An Ionia County Sheriff’s Office investigation found that a rear passenger tire fell off a vehicle yesterday that caused a two vehicle crash on westbound I-96 near Nash Hwy.
The 22-year-old male from Saginaw pulled over to the shoulder after the tire fell off when his minivan was struck by a Buick Lacrosse.
The 57-year-old man driving the Lacrosse was with a 29-year-old female passenger. Both of them were from Grand Rapids and taken by ambulance to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to authorities drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.
