LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The snowy commute this morning has the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office busy, with more than a dozen weather-related traffic incidents being reported.

Around 6:20 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to a two-car crash in the area of east I-96 near Dietz Rd.

A car was traveling east in the left lane, losing control and hitting the front of a box truck also traveling east in the right-hand lane.

The box truck then went into a ditch and rolled over.

The Sheriff’s Office says the truck driver was not injured, and the two traveling in the car were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Due to the accident, the eastbound lanes of I96 were closed for around an hour to remove the box truck.