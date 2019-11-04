Brandon Betz runs to represent the First Ward on Lansing’s City Council

Brandon Betz is an economist with a background in public and labor economics. He works as a senior policy analyst for Anderson Economic Group.

He is a member of the sponsorship committee for Grand River Connection and a volunteer at the Allen Neighborhood Center. Betz is also on the board of the Young Professional Alzheimer’s Advocates of Lansing.

