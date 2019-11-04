Brandon Betz is an economist with a background in public and labor economics. He works as a senior policy analyst for Anderson Economic Group.
He is a member of the sponsorship committee for Grand River Connection and a volunteer at the Allen Neighborhood Center. Betz is also on the board of the Young Professional Alzheimer’s Advocates of Lansing.
Brandon Betz runs to represent the First Ward on Lansing’s City Council
