OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) – Owosso Public Safety officers found a deceased man and a woman with serious injuries at a residence in the 300 block of N. Dewey St.
The woman who is in critical condition was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to the City of Owosso Facebook Page.
Detectives from Owosso Public Safety responded to the scene for a criminal investigation due to the suspicious nature of the death.
Officers responded to a call received shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to Director of Public Safety Kevin Lenkart.
Police are not releasing names at this time. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Owosso Public Safety at (989) 725 – 0580.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
UPDATE: One man dead and one woman hospitalized as police investigate suspicious incident in Owosso
