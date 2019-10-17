UPDATE: One man dead and one woman hospitalized as police investigate suspicious incident in Owosso

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) - The Meridian Township Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a wanted 23-year-old man.

Brandon Christopher McKaney is about 5-foot-10 and 184 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted on a warrant out of Meridian Township as well as additional outstanding warrants from surrounding jurisdictions.

Anyone with information about Brandon is encouraged to call the Meridian Township Police Department at (517) 853 - 4800 or submit a tip online.