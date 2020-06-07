BREAKING: Police and fire crews on scene of crash, multiple house fires

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple fire and police crews are on the scene at the intersection of Mount Hope Ave. and Teel Ave.

We have a 6 News crew on scene. They said they can see multiple homes on fire and fire crews are working to put out the flames.

Our 6 News crew said they can also see multiple vehicles that were involved in a crash in this same area. A truck can be seen flipped over in the front of someone’s home.

Trees are currently down as well as power lines.

We currently do not know how many people were involved.

Lansing police currently have the area blocked off. This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.