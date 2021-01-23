BREAKING: Shooting at Lansing apartment complex off of South Waverly Rd

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One person was shot at a Lansing apartment complex today just before 2:00 p.m. off of South Waverly Rd, police told 6 News.

The condition of the victim is unknown but a neighbor said he saw the victim carried out on a stretcher and put into an ambulance. The neighbor also said he heard the gun shots.

Roughly eight police cars are on the scene.

6 News has a crew on the scene. Stay with us on air and online for more information.

<<<This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information comes in