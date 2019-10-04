BREAKING: Threat closes DeWitt High School early

DeWitt High School is releasing students early today due to a threatening message found in the boys locker room.

According to a statement from the school, bus riders will be dismissed first at approximately 11:25.

Student drivers will then be dismissed and exit via the North lot and will exit onto Herbison Road.

Parents are asked to enter via Clark road for student pickups. Pickup will be in the North lot only.

All other schools will remain in session as scheduled.

>>>This story is developing and will be updated online