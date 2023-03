ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) – Eastbound I-94 between M-14 and Ann Arbor-Saline Road and Liberty Road over I-94 could be closed for up to a week after a bridge was hit.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), a heavy hit to the bridge caused extensive damage.

Emergency repairs will begin on Tuesday and are estimated to take a week.

No exact timeline has been confirmed.