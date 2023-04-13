LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —The town of Brighton celebrated its new Streetscape Project with a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Retailers from around the city met on the 200 block of W. Main St. for an event they called “Digging for Gold.”

People who attended the free event got the chance to win $5,500 in gift cards and prizes, which included a custom made green garnet and diamond ring in white gold which is worth $2,100.

In addition, a selfie station was set up for kids and other activities were available.

Plus, gift bags were available for the first 200 people who arrived.