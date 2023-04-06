BRIGHTON, Mich. (WLNS) — The city of Brighton on Thursday has instructed its residents to boil their water before use, due to possible bacterial contamination in the water system.

In a press release, city officials instructed residents to bring all tap water to a boil for one full minute, allowing the water to cool before use, or to use bottled water until further notice. These instructions apply to water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food.

A water main break on Thursday, April 6 caused a loss of water pressure in Brighton’s water distribution system. Any loss in water pressure for a significant length of time calls for precautionary measures.

The city said it is working to restore pressure, while water staff work on flushing and collecting bacteriological samples from the system. The samples will be used to determine whether the water quality meets state drinking water standards.

Brighton city officials anticipate restoring the safe drinking water supply within 48-72 hours, and will notify Brighton residents when the boil-water advisory has been lifted.

City officials have asked citizens to share this information with others who drink the water and may not have received notice of the boil-water-advisory.

For more information, contact Corey Brooks, 810-844-5113 at the City of Brighton. For guidelines on lessening the risk of microbial infection, the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline is 1-800-426-4791.