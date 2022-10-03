INGHAM CO., Mich. (WLNS) — One furry friend’s tenure with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is coming to an end.

According to a Facebook post from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Brix has officially retired after working with Deputy Macomber for more than eight years.

The German Shepherd is originally from Poland, and was brought to the ICSO through Mid-Michigan Kennels.

Images are courtesy of the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office

“Brix was an important member of the Ingham Regional Special Response Team,” the post said. “He excelled at tracking individuals who would otherwise not be found and identifying illegal narcotics.”

October also marks Brix’s tenth birthday, and he will be staying with Deputy Macomber, spending his retirement chewing on his favorite Kong toy.