Buckeyes blow out Spartans in Columbus

It was supposed to be the biggest game of the week: a match up between top 10 teams with the Big Ten West title on the line.

ESPN chose an MSU game for its Gameday broadcast the second time this season.

But this game, and MSU’s hopes for a Big Ten title and a possible playoff spot, ended early in Columbus.

The Ohio State Buckeyes scored touchdowns on their first 7 possessions en route to a 56-7 victory.

The Buckeyes took advantage of MSU’s pass defense – and its defense overall – to notch 49 points and 500 yards.

In the first half.

The Spartans managed to score a touchdown (and hold Ohio State to one) in the second half. But that was largely against the Buckeyes’ backups. OSU’s starting quarterback went 32-35 for 432 yards and threw 6 touchdown passes.

They ended the game with 655 yards – 449 in the air and 206 on the ground.

The Spartans ended the game 224 yards. Ohio State held Kenneth Walker – MSU’s potential Heisman candidate – to 25 yards on 6 carries. Walker wasn’t even MSU’s top rusher, as Elijah Collins had 29 yards on 3 carries.

Quarterback Payton Thorne was 14 for 36 and 158 yards.

It wasn’t MSU’s worst loss ever. A quick search of the records shows a 54 point loss to Penn State in 2002. But it may rank – given the top 10 rankings and Spartan Nation’s high hopes – as one of the most disappointing. (The #3 Spartans losing to #2 Alabama 38-0 in the Cotton Bowl/playoff game is another.)

Audrey Dahlgren is in Columbus with the team and will have coverage starting tonight on 6 News at 6.

The Spartans wrap up the regular season with a home game against Penn State next week. They were assured of a bowl game a long time ago.