OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — With National Detroit-Style Pizza Day around the bend, Buddy’s Pizza wants you to join them at their Okemos location on Friday.

If fact, if you are one of the first 77 people in line this Friday, Buddy’s has free pizza in your future. Not just for the day, but for the next year.

Buddy’s opened their Okemos location in April 2022.

The company said in an announcement that the pizza-themed holiday, coupled with Buddy’s 77th anniversary, called for a celebration.

Additionally, $1 from every pizza sold at all 22 Buddy’s locations will be donated to the Salvation Army.

Like the Lansing Lugnuts? Mascot Big Lug is also rumored to be in attendance from 11 a.m. to noon for autographs and photos.