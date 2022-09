LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The clock is ticking for you to get your fix at the Lansing location of Buddy’s Pizza.

The franchise location announced its consolidation and relocation to its Okemos location via Facebook.

The Detroit-based chain’s last day at the W. Saginaw Highway location will be Sept. 17.

“Thank you for your patronage through COVID and over the last two years,” the post said. “Please visit us at our Okemos location at Grand River and Okemos Rd.”