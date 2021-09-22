Budget deal allows Lansing to create a new performing arts center for live music

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today Mayor Andy Schor announced that the state legislature has passed a budget deal for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 that includes $2 million for a performing arts center in Lansing.
The budget deal is effective Friday, Oct. 1.
The city of Lansing has decided it can utilize $8 million in Public, Education and Government access programming (PEG) fees to go toward building a 1,200 to 1,500 seat facility in Lansing that would be the new heart of the Lansing Public Media Center.
“We have been working on the creation of a performing arts center in Lansing for many years that will primarily serve as a live music venue,” Mayor, Andy Schor said. “I am proud that my advocacy and the leadership of Sen. Hertel will help make those tentative plans a reality for our city and region.”
The $2 million in funding from the state of Michigan will help the city of Lansing complete their aspiring project