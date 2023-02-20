EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Buffalo Wild Wings in East Lansing has decided to give back to students after an incredibly tough week.

A mass shooter killed three students and injured five more on Michigan State’s campus on Monday, Feb. 13.

With students returning to class this week, B-dubs has announced they will be giving out six free boneless wings to any MSU student who shows their student ID.

“We wanted to show the students in East Lansing that we stand behind them.” said Joel Dover, District Manager, Buffalo Wild Wings. “This community is where we have roots in and what happened here last week was devastating so we wanted to bring a little positivity back to those students who are returning.”

The offer will go from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday at the location on 360 Albert Avenue.

No purchase is necessary and students will be able to chose from a couple of different sauces.