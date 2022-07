EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Burcham Hills Retirement Community is holding a job fair on August 3.

There are two sessions, one from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and another from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The community is located at 2700 Burcham Drive in East Lansing.

There are openings for nurses, caregivers, medical technicians, dining services, employees and more.

Wages will begin at $15 an hour.