LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of Leslie says it has identified the “burning garbage” smell that was reportedly permeating through the area this week.

Leslie Police found the source of the problem. The stench was coming from a bad crop that was being stored.

Fans were left to dry out the crop, which caused the smell to travel.

Since then, the crop has been hauled away and the stench should dissipate, the City of Leslie said.