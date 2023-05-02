FlixBus is adding two Michigan spots to it’s services.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A bus service is expanding its services lines to include more stops in the Great Lakes State.

FlixBus will be launching a route to Chicago on May 4. With that launch comes new stops in East Lansing and Grand Rapids.

In March, the company launched a cross-border connection to Toronto from Detroit, and added a Detroit-East Lansing-Grand Rapids-Muskegon express line to its roster.

The service will run five days a week, save for Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Trips will depart from Chicago at 9:30 a.m. Central Standard Time, stopping in Grand Rapids at 1:45 p.m.

Tickets start as low as $27.99 for those going from Chicago to East Lansing.

If you’re heading to Grand Rapids from East Lansing, that’ll be around $13.99.

