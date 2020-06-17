Businesses across the state land on the naughty list

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Businesses across Michigan are making the naughty list. It has nothing to do with Christmas, but according to the group behind the list it is being checked twice.

The naughty list was created by the Michigan United for Liberty organization. The group said it’s a list of places people are being discriminated against for not wearing a mask. Now, they’re asking people to join them in solidarity and stop giving these businesses on the list their hard-earned money.

Board member of the organization Adam De Angeli said, “We have a form on our website and people have been contacting us and reporting these things for a long time so eventually, we decided let’s make it easy and just give them a form they can just fill out.”

“People are being inconvenienced by this and in some cases discriminated against and there has to be some other side that says look you’re doing more than what the government is even requiring you to do and in doing so alienating and turning off a substantial percentage of your customers,” said Angeli.

The organization is behind one of the larger protests that happened on the Capitol lawn in May.

“Well I think it’s very unfortunate, ya know, I’m doing exactly the opposite,” said Ingham County Health Department Officer Linda Vail.

“There will be an uptick in cases,” Vail said. “Now would you rather wear a mask or would you rather go through what we just went through for the last three months again? That’s your choice.”

110 businesses across the state have made the list and some are doctors’ offices.

Angeli said, “We would love to have people change their policies. I do not like the idea of a list of people that we don’t want people doing business with.”

He said they don’t want this to be used as a tool to harm people so every report that comes in is verified.