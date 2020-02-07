BWL almost finished making the switch to smart meters

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — BWL rolled out the Bsmart program a few years with the goal of switching customers to smart meters. The plan is to make the switch to smart meters for all 97,000 of its customers by the end of the year.

The company is installing all electric and water meters for their customers.

BWL said eventually customers are going to be able to control their energy usage by tracking when they spend the most money.

Also, the new technology allows BWL to know when outages happen a lot faster.

There is an opt out program for homeowners, but there will be an additional monthly charge and you can’t have any previous bill issues to do so.

When BWL expects to upgrade meters in your area they will send a post card with information you need in order to schedule an appointment to have it installed.

If there’s no response BWL will give you a call and they expect to wrap up the program by the end of the year.