LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In a Facebook post, the BWL Chili Cook-Off announced that the 26-year-old tradition has been cancelled this year.

The Cook-Off hopes to return next year, for all “chili-heads” who could not participate both this year and last.

The annual cook-off tradition began in 1995, over the years amassing thousand of dollars in fundraising for charities.