BWL preparing for potential winter ice storm

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — The Lansing Board of Water and Light is gearing up ahead of this weekend’s potential ice storm.

Dick Peffley is the general manager of the Lansing BWL and said right now they’re in a stage three. That means they are at the highest level of readiness they can be in ahead of a storm.

All BWL crews will be on standby and mutual aid crews from other areas will be onsite Friday.

If the storm does knock your power out stay clear of any power lines and be sure to call BWL to let them know your power is out.

The general manager said they will do their best to communicate with their customers how long it will take to restore power and says even though they have crews on standby, it will take time to get to each problem location.

Peffley said, “If the storm doesn’t track a little bit south or get a little warmer which I’m hoping and turns into some ice that we’ll be able to respond as soon as the storm subsides.”

If you were around for the 2013 ice storm, Peffley said the biggest thing they learned during that time was to communicate. They want to make sure they are constantly communicating with customers this weekend about their power.

You can find BWL power outages here.