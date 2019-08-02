BWL to flush water mains in NW Lansing

People who live in parts of northwest Lansing may see their water pressure drop or have discoloration in their water beginning tonight.
The Lansing Board of Water & Light is scheduled to flush water mains in northwest Lansing beginning the evening of Friday, August 2 and finishing the morning of Monday, August 5.
Water main flushing is a routine procedure to remove accumulated sediment and maintain water quality.
The water may look cloudy or discolored when it first comes out of the tap during the flushing procedure but there is no effect on the water’s safety for drinking or other uses.
About 530 customers are in the areas where the water main flushing will take place. The general boundaries south of W. Saginaw St. are on N. Verlinden Ave. from W. Michigan Ave. to W. Saginaw St. The general boundaries north of W. Saginaw St. are:
- Bordered on the north by W. Willow St.
- Bordered on the south by W. Saginaw St.
- Bordered on the east by Comfort St.
- Bordered on the west by Stanley St.
Flushing will take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Water will clear and pressure will return to normal shortly after each night’s flushing. Once flushing is finished for the day, BWL advises customers to run the cold tap water until the water runs clear.