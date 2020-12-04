BWL to test dam break warning system Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Board of Water & Light will conduct an annual test of its dam break warning system on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Two sirens will go off around 1:00 p.m., followed by a recorded message that will say, “Testing the dam break flood warning system.”

The sirens are located along the Grand River. One is near Hazel Street, and the other is near Lenawee and River streets.

Federal law requires the BWL to annually test the emergency warning system in the unlikely situation that the Moores Park Dam were to fail.

Since 1919 when the BWL began operating the Moores Park Dam, there has never been a recorded failure of the dam, which is monitored 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by on-site staff.