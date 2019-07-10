BWL unveils REO Town substation

We’re getting a first look today at a controversial Lansing Board of Water and Light substation.

The BWL substation is on the corner of West Malcom X Street and Washington Avenue in REO town.

When it was first announced some people were worried about the project because it took over the popular Scott Park sunken garden.

Today the restored version of that garden, as well as the new building, were unveiled.

There’s a new public art instillation on the site which will be upgraded every few years.

There are also informational signs detailing the history of the site, which include Lansing natives Malcom X and R.E. Olds.

The building has big windows for natural light and portholes so people can see inside.

There’s also a new plaza for community events.

“You know, the substation was necessary to make sure that our electrical capacity is where it needs to be,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “And we’re sustainable with our board of water and lights, electrical and other activities. But this is also, when you come into reotown, and you have an entrance to lansing, you now have this gorgeous building.”

The central substation is part of “Lansing Energy Tomorrow.”

That’s BWL’s major electric modernization program.

Officials say they’re replacing and upgrading aging infrastructure with clean, efficient and reliable energy.