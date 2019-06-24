C-SPAN highlighting Lansing history







The nation will get a look at the city of Lansing through a TV series called the ‘C-SPAN City Tour’.



This week, they inserted themselves into the community and talked with local authors, historians and lawmakers.

“Everything we shoot here in Lansing this week, is going to air on a special weekend dedicated to the city. It will air on Book TV and American History TV,” said Ashley Hill, Producer and Community Relations Representative.

Ashley from C-SPAN says their initiative is to travel the country and immerse themselves in a city for a week.

This week, they are in Lansing and they are learning about all the unique history the city offers.

Their idea is to share the story of Lansing with people all around the country.

“For us it’s a great opportunity to show the rest of the country what makes a place like Lansing so special and important. We want to highlight the history, highlight the literary scene and to tell that story is an honor for us,” Hill added.

Members of the community say their excited to see Lansing get attention on a national level.

“We want people to come here, not only to work, live and play. We want them to stay. We understand the economics of bringing people here and making sure we have a vibrant community,” Calvin Jones, Director of Affairs at Lansing Board of Water and Light.

So far, they have been to the state capital, the Michigan State Museum and the Michigan History Center.

The segment will air on September 21st and 22nd.





