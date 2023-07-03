LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A woman from Marshall in Calhoun County has been sentenced after threatening violence against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

33-year-old Tabitha Davis was sentenced to four months of probation and a suspended sentence of 20 days in jail for threatening Whitmer with violence. She was also ordered to undergo mental health treatment and a substance abuse evaluation.

Davis sent a message through Whitmer’s constituent services website threatening to hurt her. Davis claimed the threats were “protected speech.”

Davis pled guilty to malicious use of a telecommunications device.

“Threatening public officials with violence for doing their jobs cannot stand,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “This conduct constitutes terrorism and my Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit is uniquely qualified to prosecute these crimes and hold accountable those who commit them.”