EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Before the season began, Michigan State women’s soccer coach Jeff Hosler said he made the team’s non-conference schedule tougher because he wanted to test the team and boost their resume for the NCAA tournament.

Sunday was a perfect example of that.

The Spartans welcomed in No. 19 Colorado for their final non-conference match, before Big Ten play begins.

After a brief delay due to rain, the Buffaloes scored the first goal of the game eight minutes in. And then MSU’s Camryn Evans took over.

The grad student recorded her first hat-trick as a Spartan and led MSU to a 4-2 over Colorado. It marked the Spartans’ first win over a ranked opponent since 2016 and the program’s first hat-trick since 2019.

“We were moving the ball well. The conditions definitely made it a little easier to gamble and make those plays, but the balls (sent) in, the comradery, the people cheering me on just helped me put the ball in the back of the net,” Evans said.

Evans has had her fair share of ups and downs at MSU. As a freshman in 2018, she started 17 games, led the team with seven goals and was a selected to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

Then in the next three seasons, she scored a combined six goals.

“I’m so thrilled for Cam,” Hosler said after Sunday’s win. “It’s been a long winding road in her career. She had an incredible freshman year and had to work through a lot of things in her time. Everyone saw a glimpse of the Cam Evans and hitting that potential she’s capable of today.”

“I’ve had ups and downs in my career,” Evans said. “Last time we played Colorado, they beat us pretty bad (3-0 in 2018). So, being able to come back out and show out like we did was awesome.”

With her three goals versus Colorado, Evans now lead the team with six goals this season and has matched her total from the last three seasons combined.

“I’m so proud of her,” MSU redshirt senior goalkeeper Lauren Kozal said. “She really showed up and showed out, clearly, scoring all the goals for us and playing her best. Super proud of her.”

The Spartans will begin Big Ten play on Sunday, September 18, on the road against Illinois.