EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Michigan State University study finds that regularly using social media and the internet could improve mental health among adults.
Most studies on social media have focused on youth and college students, and the effects could be explained by life stages, rather than technology use.
“Taking a snapshot of the anxiety felt by young people today and concluding that a whole generation is at risk because of social media ignores more noteworthy social changes,” said Keith Hampton, professor of media and information at Michigan State University.
The professor found social media users are 63 percent less likely to experience serious psychological distress from one year to the next, including major depression or serious anxiety.
Can Facebook improve your mental health?
