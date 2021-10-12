Candlelight vigil to honor those impacted by domestic violence

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and in honor of the month a candlelight vigil is being held Oct. 14. from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Fenner Nature Center inside the Davis Pavilion.

The candlelight vigil is held to raise public awareness about domestic violence. The event also serves as a way to honor and respect victims of domestic violence, recognize the strength of survivors and announce the community’s commitment to fighting domestic violence.

Research shows that one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence at some point in their lifetime.

The vigil reminds the public of these numbers to showcase the importance of staying educated on domestic violence as it impacts so many in the community.

There will also be personal stories shared by survivors who have the confidence to speak out as well as spread awareness.

There will be several speakers at the event to support including, Nicole Beverly, Author of Finding Nicole.

The vigil will end with a candle lighting ceremony in honor of those who have lost their lives due to domestic violence.

The mission of the vigil is support survivors and show that others are there for them and may have faced a similar experience. Also at the vigil, survivors will be shown the free and confidential services available to them.

EVE (End Violent Encounters) is collaborating with Michigan State University Safe Place and Capital Area Response Effort (CARE) to host the event.

Anyone currently experiencing domestic violence is urged to use the resources available to them. EVE offers a variety of services including: advocacy, emergency shelter, elder abuse services, individual counseling and support groups, safety planning, personal protection orders assistance, legal assistance, and community education in the form of presentations.