Capital Area District Library receives statewide award

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An Ingham County library received word today for statewide recognition as well as a cash award.
Capital Area District Library will receive the 2019 State Librarian’s Excellence Award as well as $3,000 in privately-donated funds during an annual conference later this month.
“The Capital Area District Library impacts Ingham County communities daily and consistently finds new and inventive ways to bring their resources to the people,” said State Librarian Randy Riley in a written statement today.
The State Librarian’s Excellence Award is sponsored by the Roger and June B. Mendel Fund through the Library of Michigan Foundation.
“To be recognized for the superior customer service we provide to our communities is very important to the capital area district libraries,” said Capital Area District Library Director Scott Duimstra.
Riley said the selection committee was impressed with CADL’s diversity and wide-ranging programs.
“Programs that garnered the selection committee’s attention included working with Ingham County Jail inmates; a ‘library of things’ that loans appliances, tools, games, and other things, besides books, at no charge; outstanding local history resources; a ‘Girls that Code’ program; and structuring meaningful community conversations,” he said.
