LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Capital Area Humane Society is taking in an onslaught of cats on Monday and Tuesday.

The Lansing-area humane society has spent the past few months trapping, neutering and releasing cats at Mill Pond Village.

Mill Pond Village has a large free-roaming population of cats and kittens, and after the humane society cared for more than 45 felines, the shelter decided to take further action.

On Monday night and Tuesday morning, CAHS staff and volunteers will trap felines and take them to an offsite CAHS clinic to be spayed/neutered, microchipped and given a rabies vaccination.

Cats and kittens without a home will be taken to the shelter and will be placed up for adoption.

Those felines who already have a home or do not qualify for adoption will be taken back to Mill Pond Village.