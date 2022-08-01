LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you plan on stopping by the Capital Area Humane Society soon, you may be seeing some major construction work being done.

Starting Tuesday, demolition and rebuilding of the adoptable dog and puppy area will begin.

For the initial demolition phase, the shelter will be closed to the public from Saturday, Aug. 6 through Saturday, Aug. 20.

Courtesy: The Capital Area Humane Society

All adoptable animals in the affected area will be put in temporary foster homes or alternate locations.

The project is expected to last from Aug. 2022-May 2023, and space available to house dogs will be drastically reduced.

The dog area renovations is the final phase of construction, following renovations of the Judith A. Posey Anti-Cruelty Center, adding a radiology suit and renovating the kitten adoption area.