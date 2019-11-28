‘Capital Comeback’ event aims to keep people in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — From jobs to places to live, organizers of the “Capital Comeback” event spent their Thanksgiving Eve trying to lure people back to the Lansing area and keep them here.

The event, organized by Lansing 5:01, was geared toward both people who currently live in the city, as well as those who used to.

Chris Sell, the organization’s founder and executive director, said he wants to make sure people know Lansing has a lot to offer.

“Whether it’s urban lofts in a professional baseball stadium…or or whether it’s some of the new restaurants or bars or cultural destinations that have popped up in our community over the last number of years,” Sell said.

Sell added the timing around Thanksgiving is no coincidence.

“We know that there’s tens of thousands of talented young professionals that are back in town for the holiday, and they might not know about all of the amazing things that have transpired over the last number of years,” he said. “So we want them to make those connections tonight.”

One of the people who took advantage of the networking opportunity and hopes to land a job in Lansing is Silas Olson. He recently moved back to Michigan from Colorado.

“Getting tired of searching through the online forums and job boards and stuff, so it’s a lot nicer to come meet the people who run the city,” he said.

Olson added he plans to stick around Lansing long-term.

“I think the city has a lot of potential. There’s just a lot going on, and I think that there’s more and more people coming in,” he said.